    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Oct 2025 9:33 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-10-29 04:09:17  )
    DT Next Campus: Rolls-Royce Wings4Her
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Rolls-Royce India invites applications from female students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of an engineering degree program at AICTE-recognised institutions. The scholarship aims to support deserving students who demonstrate academic excellence and financial need.

    Eligibility: Female students pursuing engineering in their 1st, 2nd, or 3rd year across India, in fields such as aerospace, computers, electronics, marine, etc.; Must be enrolled in AICTE-recognised institutions, with preference for students from government colleges. Family income should not exceed Rs 4 lakhs per annum.

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 35,000. Exclusive one-to-one and one-to-many mentorship sessions, webinars/workshops from industry experts at Rolls-Royce India.

    Last Date to Apply: November 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/UNSC4

