Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus| Kotak Kanya

    Open for meritorious girl students across India.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Nov 2025 9:06 AM IST
    DT Next Campus| Kotak Kanya
    X

    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: Under the CSR Project, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kanya Scholarship 2025-26 from meritorious girl students from low-income families.

    Eligibility: Open for meritorious girl students across India.

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.5 lakh per year (Disclaimer: The renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

    Last Date to Apply: November 30

    Application mode: Online applications only Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS4

    DT CampusScholarship
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X