DT Next Campus| Kotak Kanya

CHENNAI: Under the CSR Project, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for Kanya Scholarship 2025-26 from meritorious girl students from low-income families.

Eligibility: Open for meritorious girl students across India.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.5 lakh per year (Disclaimer: The renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

Last Date to Apply: November 30

Application mode: Online applications only Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS4