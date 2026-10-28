DT Next Campus | Applications open for Winnie Sun Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The programme supports girl MBBS aspirants currently enrolled in the first year of an MBBS programme at recognised medical colleges in India to ease the cost of medical education and enable them to complete their course
Eligibility: Applicants must have successfully completed their Class 12 board examinations. The annual family income from all sources must not exceed Rs 5 lakh Children of employees of Buddy4Study India Foundation or Concentrix Pvt. Ltd. are not eligible to apply
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 65,000/year for entire duration of the MBBS course, up to 5 years, covering institution fees, examination fees, books, stationery, equipment, and other academic costs
Last Date to Apply: October 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtnt/CTXSP1