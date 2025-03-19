Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: Applications open for TOEFL Global Scholar Challenge - 2nd Edition; here is how you can apply

    Open for college students who are in 3rd and 4th year, and working professionals with up to 2 years of experience, located across India.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 March 2025 8:42 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: Applications open for TOEFL Global Scholar Challenge - 2nd Edition; here is how you can apply
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: An initiative of TOEFL to help college students and working professionals pursue their dream of studying abroad.

    Eligibility: Open for college students who are in 3rd and 4th year, and working professionals with up to 2 years of experience, located across India.

    Prizes & Rewards: Total prize money of Rs 1.3 lakh and other benefits

    Last Date to Apply: April 30, 2025

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TGSC1

    TOEFLabroad education
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X