DT Next Campus: Applications open for TOEFL Global Scholar Challenge-2nd Edition; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: An initiative of TOEFL to help college students and working professionals pursue their dream of studying abroad.

Eligibility: Open for college students who are in 3rd and 4th year, and working professionals with up to 2 years of experience, located across India.

Prizes & Rewards: Total prize money of Rs 1.3 lakh and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: April 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TGSC1