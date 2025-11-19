Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Nov 2025 9:16 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-11-19 03:50:41  )
    DT Next Campus| Applications open for the Nikon Programme
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Under its CSR initiative, Nikon India Private Limited invites applications for the Nikon Scholarship Programme 2025–26. The programme supports students from underprivileged backgrounds pursuing professional photography courses of 3 months or more.

    Eligibility: Applicant must be an Indian citizen. Currently pursuing a professional photography related course (minimum duration of 3 months). Must have passed Class 12. Applicants annual family income should be less than or equal to Rs 6,00,000.

    Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to Rs 1,00,000.

    Last Date to Apply: November 28

    Application mode: Online applications only

