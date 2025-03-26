DT Next Campus: Applications open for the Flipkart Foundation; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Flipkart Group is committed to strengthening the retail sector including the Kirana Stores which form a significant part. As part of its endeavour, the Flipkart Foundation is supporting a scholarship for the children of Kirana Store Owners to make them future-ready. This scholarship is dedicated to empowering children of Kirana Store Owners enrolled in professional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) undergraduate programs.

Eligibility: Applicants must be currently studying in the 1st year of professional undergraduate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) courses at government colleges in India. One parent must be a Kirana Store Owner (KSO). The annual family income should not exceed Rs 5 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Fixed scholarship of Rs 50,000

Last Date to Apply: April 16, 2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtte/FLIP1