    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 March 2025 8:20 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: Applications open for the Flipkart Foundation; here is how you can apply
    CHENNAI: Flipkart Group is committed to strengthening the retail sector including the Kirana Stores which form a significant part. As part of its endeavour, the Flipkart Foundation is supporting a scholarship for the children of Kirana Store Owners to make them future-ready. This scholarship is dedicated to empowering children of Kirana Store Owners enrolled in professional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) undergraduate programs.

    Eligibility: Applicants must be currently studying in the 1st year of professional undergraduate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) courses at government colleges in India. One parent must be a Kirana Store Owner (KSO). The annual family income should not exceed Rs 5 lakh from all sources.

    Prizes & Rewards: Fixed scholarship of Rs 50,000

    Last Date to Apply: April 16, 2025

    Application mode: Online applications only

