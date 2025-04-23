Begin typing your search...

    DT Next campus: Applications open for The Cadence Programme

    The Cadence Scholarship Programme 2025-26 provides financial assistance to Indian nationals pursuing undergraduate and professional courses in select regions (Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, or Hyderabad).

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 April 2025 9:23 AM IST
    DT Next campus: Applications open for The Cadence Programme
    X

    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: The Cadence Scholarship Programme 2025-26 provides financial assistance to Indian nationals pursuing undergraduate and professional courses in select regions (Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, or Hyderabad).

    Eligibility: Must be an Indian national residing and studying in one of the eligible regions. Must come from a lower-income group. Preference will be given to STEM students, female students, and eligible specially-abled or transgender candidates.

    Prizes & Rewards: Financial support for covering key educational expenses.

    Last Date to Apply: May 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TCSP5

    ScholarshipApplicationsfinancial support
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X