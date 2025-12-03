Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus | Applications open for Suzlon Programme

    Open to female students of Class 9 & students enrolled in the first year of BE/B.Tech. or diploma in engineering.

    3 Dec 2025 8:58 AM IST
    DT Next Campus | Applications open for Suzlon Programme
    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: An initiative by Suzlon Group to support the higher education of students from economically weaker sections, fostering an inclusive youth talent pipeline.

    Eligibility: Open to female students of Class 9 & students enrolled in the first year of BE/B.Tech. or diploma in engineering.

    Prizes & Rewards: For Class 9 female students: Rs 6,000 per year (fixed); Diploma in Engineering students: Rs 60,000 per year; B.E./B.Tech. students: Rs 1,20,000 per year

    Last Date to Apply: December 26

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SZSP4

