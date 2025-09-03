Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: Applications open for Schaeffler India Social Innovator Fellowship

    The fellowship is open to early-stage start-ups or NGOs with a working prototype ready for implementation.

    3 Sept 2025
    CHENNAI: Schaeffler India invites applications from individuals aged 18 to 35 who are building innovative, sustainable solutions with the potential to create meaningful social impact across India.

    Eligibility: Applicants must be Indian residents aged 18 to 35 years as of 1st July 2025. The fellowship is open to early-stage start-ups or NGOs with a working prototype ready for implementation.

    Prizes & Rewards: Exclusive mentorship at IIMA Ventures, IIM Ahmedabad, paired with an inspiring fellowship grant and access to extensive networking opportunities.

    Last Date to Apply: September 15

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SIA4

