Begin typing your search...
DT Next Campus: Applications open for Schaeffler India Social Innovator Fellowship
The fellowship is open to early-stage start-ups or NGOs with a working prototype ready for implementation.
CHENNAI: Schaeffler India invites applications from individuals aged 18 to 35 who are building innovative, sustainable solutions with the potential to create meaningful social impact across India.
Eligibility: Applicants must be Indian residents aged 18 to 35 years as of 1st July 2025. The fellowship is open to early-stage start-ups or NGOs with a working prototype ready for implementation.
Prizes & Rewards: Exclusive mentorship at IIMA Ventures, IIM Ahmedabad, paired with an inspiring fellowship grant and access to extensive networking opportunities.
Last Date to Apply: September 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SIA4
Next Story