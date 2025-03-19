DT Next Campus: Applications open for SBIF Asha Scholarship Programme for Overseas Education; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Students, one of India's largest scholarship programs, is an initiative of the SBI Foundation under its education vertical --Integrated Learning Mission (ILM). This scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low income families across India, ensuring the continuity of their education.

Eligibility: Open to Indian students belonging to SC and ST categories pursuing a master’s or postgraduate course (any year) at a premier university or college outside India. They should have secured at least 75% marks or above in their previous academic year, with a gross annual family income of up to Rs 6,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 20,00,000 or 50% of course-related expenses (whichever is less)

Last Date to Apply: March 31, 2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SBIFS12