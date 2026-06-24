Chennai

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow India; here is how you can apply

Application is open to Indian nationals, who are between 14 and 22 years old
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CHENNAI: Samsung Solve for Tomorrow India 2026 is being offered under the strategic partnership initiative among the Samsung India, the United Nations, India, IIT Delhi, the Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT), and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology

Eligibility: Application is open to Indian nationals, who are between 14 and 22 years old

Prizes & Rewards: Grants up to Rs 2 crores and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: July 3

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SSTI4

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