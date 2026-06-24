DT Next Campus | Applications open for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow India; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Samsung Solve for Tomorrow India 2026 is being offered under the strategic partnership initiative among the Samsung India, the United Nations, India, IIT Delhi, the Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT), and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology
Eligibility: Application is open to Indian nationals, who are between 14 and 22 years old
Prizes & Rewards: Grants up to Rs 2 crores and other benefits
Last Date to Apply: July 3
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SSTI4