Begin typing your search...

    DT Next Campus: Applications open for Raman Kant Munjal scholarship; here is how you can apply

    Students enrolled in the BBA, BFIA, and B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, BA (Economics), BBS, or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Jun 2025 10:18 AM IST
    DT Next Campus: Applications open for Raman Kant Munjal scholarship; here is how you can apply
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The scholarship is an initiative by the Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, that aims to help undergraduate students pursuing finance-related courses to pursue their dreams of a promising career and a better life.

    Eligibility: Students enrolled in the BBA, BFIA, and B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, BA (Economics), BBS, or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible. Open for Indian nationals only.

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 40,000 to Rs 5,50,000 per year for three years

    Last Date to Apply: July 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RMKSP5

    ScholarshipFinance CourseIndian nationals
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X