DT Next Campus: Applications open for Parivartan ECSS Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Parivartan ECSS Programme 2025-26 aims to support meritorious and underprivileged students from financially challenged backgrounds, inviting applications for the scholarship from students in Classes 1 to postgraduate level.

Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only. Minimum 55% marks in the last qualifying exam. Annual family income must be Rs 2.5 lakh or less.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 75,000

Last Date to Apply: October 30

Application mode: Online applications only

