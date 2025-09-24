Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Sept 2025 8:28 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-09-24 03:06:24  )
    DT Next Campus: Applications open for Parivartan ECSS Programme Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Parivartan ECSS Programme 2025-26 aims to support meritorious and underprivileged students from financially challenged backgrounds, inviting applications for the scholarship from students in Classes 1 to postgraduate level.

    Eligibility: Open to Indian nationals only. Minimum 55% marks in the last qualifying exam. Annual family income must be Rs 2.5 lakh or less.

    Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 75,000

    Last Date to Apply: October 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/HDFC57

    ParivartanScholarshipsstudents
    DTNEXT Bureau

