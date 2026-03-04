DT Next Campus | Applications open for Nutanix NextGen Innovators Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Nutanix NextGen Innovators Scholarship 2026 is being offered by Nutanix to undergraduate students in specified disciplines and institutions.
Eligibility: The application is open to Indian residents who are committed to innovation, inclusion, and continuous learning.
Applicants must be pursuing full-time undergraduation and moving into their 3rd or 4th year of study under one of the specified disciplines.
Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship of Rs 2,500.
Last Date to Apply: May 31
Application mode: Online applications only