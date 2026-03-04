Chennai

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Nutanix NextGen Innovators Programme; here is how you can apply

Applicants must be pursuing full-time undergraduation and moving into their 3rd or 4th year of study under one of the specified disciplines
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Nutanix NextGen Innovators Scholarship 2026 is being offered by Nutanix to undergraduate students in specified disciplines and institutions.

Eligibility: The application is open to Indian residents who are committed to innovation, inclusion, and continuous learning.

Applicants must be pursuing full-time undergraduation and moving into their 3rd or 4th year of study under one of the specified disciplines.

Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship of Rs 2,500.

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NINS1

DT Campus
scholorship

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in