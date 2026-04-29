DT Next Campus | Applications open for NIT Delhi Summer Internship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: NIT Delhi Summer Internship Programme 2026 is being offered currently by the Intelligent Systems & Hardware Security Lab, National Institute of Technology Delhi to students pursuing their higher studies.
Eligibility: Application is open to students currently enrolled in a specified undergraduate or postgraduate program. Applicants must possess a No Objection Certificate (NOC) obtained from the parent institute and guardians, and remain available full-time for the entire duration of the internship.
Prizes & Rewards: An internship opportunity under the guidance of faculty, NIT Delhi.
Last Date to Apply: May 10
Application mode: Online applications only