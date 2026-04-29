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DT Next Campus | Applications open for NIT Delhi Summer Internship Programme; here is how you can apply

Applicants must possess a No Objection Certificate (NOC) obtained from the parent institute and guardians, and remain available full-time for the entire duration of the internship.
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CHENNAI: NIT Delhi Summer Internship Programme 2026 is being offered currently by the Intelligent Systems & Hardware Security Lab, National Institute of Technology Delhi to students pursuing their higher studies.

Eligibility: Application is open to students currently enrolled in a specified undergraduate or postgraduate program. Applicants must possess a No Objection Certificate (NOC) obtained from the parent institute and guardians, and remain available full-time for the entire duration of the internship.

Prizes & Rewards: An internship opportunity under the guidance of faculty, NIT Delhi.

Last Date to Apply: May 10

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SIND2

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NIT Delhi Summer Internship

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