DT Next Campus | Applications open for Nirankari Rajmata Scheme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Nirankari Rajmata Scholarship Scheme 2026-27 is being offered by Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation to students pursuing technical or professional courses at the undergraduate or postgraduate levels.
Eligibility: The application is open to regular students of Central/State Government- recognised institutions who have secured admission through a competitive written test in eligible courses such as Engineering, Medicine, MBA/PGDM, Architecture, CA, CFA, LLB, or Journalism & Mass Communication
Prizes & Rewards: Full tuition fee waiver of up to Rs 75,000 per annum.
Last Date to Apply: November 30
Application mode: Offline Application Only