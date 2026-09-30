Chennai

DT Next Campus | Applications open for Nirankari Rajmata Scheme; here is how you can apply

The application is open to regular students of Central/State Government- recognised institutions who have secured admission through a competitive written test
Scholarship
Representative Image
Updated on

CHENNAI: Nirankari Rajmata Scholarship Scheme 2026-27 is being offered by Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation to students pursuing technical or professional courses at the undergraduate or postgraduate levels.

Eligibility: The application is open to regular students of Central/State Government- recognised institutions who have secured admission through a competitive written test in eligible courses such as Engineering, Medicine, MBA/PGDM, Architecture, CA, CFA, LLB, or Journalism & Mass Communication

Prizes & Rewards: Full tuition fee waiver of up to Rs 75,000 per annum.

Last Date to Apply: November 30

Application mode: Offline Application Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NRS8

Scholarship
DT Next Campus
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in