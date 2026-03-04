Chennai

DT Next Campus | Applications open for NGSF Internship Programme; here is how you can apply

applicant must be interested in undertaking a life science-associated internship for a period of two or three months
CHENNAI: NGSF Internship Program 2025 is an internship opportunity being offered by the Next Gen Scientists Foundation to students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies while willing to gain research experience in life sciences.

Eligibility: In order to become eligible, an applicant must: Be interested in undertaking a life science-associated internship for a period of two or three months.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected interns will receive a stipend of up to Rs 6,000 per month including other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: March 15

Application mode: Online applications only

