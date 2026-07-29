DT Next Campus | Applications open for Muskaan Programme 2.0; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Muskaan Scholarship Programme 2.0 (2026-27), an initiative by Valvoline Cummins Private Ltd. (VCPL), supports students in Classes 9 to 12 from southern, eastern, and northeastern India
Eligibility: Students studying in Classes 9 to 12 from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are eligible to apply
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship of up to Rs 12,000 (based on actual expenses)
Last Date to Apply: August 20
Application mode: Online Application Only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MKSP3