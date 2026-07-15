DT Next Campus | Applications open for Muskaan Programme 2.0; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Muskaan Scholarship Program 2.0 (2026-27), an initiative by Valvoline Cummins Private Ltd. (VCPL), supports students in Classes 9 to 12 from southern, eastern, and northeastern India.
Eligibility: Open to children of commercial drivers, including LMV/HMV drivers, children of mechanics, and students belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive scholarship of up to Rs 12,000 (based on actual expenses)
Last Date to Apply: August 20
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MKSP3