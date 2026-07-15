DT Next Campus | Applications open for Mohan T Advani Centennial Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Mohan T Advani Centennial Scholarship Programme, an initiative of the Blue Star Foundation, is inviting applications from eligible engineering, architecture and diploma students studying at selected partner colleges across India.
Eligibility: Open to first and second-year students pursuing degree or diploma programmes in Architecture and Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Production Engineering; Civil Engineering is excluded) at selected partner colleges across India.
Prizes & Rewards: Engineering and Architecture students will receive Rs 1 lakh or 75% of the academic fee (whichever is lower). Diploma students will receive Rs 40,000 or 75% of the academic fee (whichever is lower).
Last Date to Apply: July 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/BSFS4