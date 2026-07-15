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DT Next Campus | Applications open for Mohan T Advani Centennial Scholarship Programme; here is how you can apply

Open to first and second-year students pursuing degree or diploma programmes in Architecture and Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Production Engineering; Civil Engineering is excluded) at selected partner colleges across India.
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CHENNAI: The Mohan T Advani Centennial Scholarship Programme, an initiative of the Blue Star Foundation, is inviting applications from eligible engineering, architecture and diploma students studying at selected partner colleges across India.

Eligibility: Open to first and second-year students pursuing degree or diploma programmes in Architecture and Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Production Engineering; Civil Engineering is excluded) at selected partner colleges across India.

Prizes & Rewards: Engineering and Architecture students will receive Rs 1 lakh or 75% of the academic fee (whichever is lower). Diploma students will receive Rs 40,000 or 75% of the academic fee (whichever is lower).

Last Date to Apply: July 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/BSFS4

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