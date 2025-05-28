Begin typing your search...

    Applicants must have scored at least 60% in the previous academic year.

    Applications open for Mirae Asset Foundation scholarship; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Applications are invited from students currently pursuing UG or PG courses across India.

    Eligibility: Applicants must have scored at least 60% in the previous academic year. The annual family income must not exceed Rs 8,00,000.

    Prizes & Rewards: up to Rs 50,000

    Last Date to Apply: June 20

    Application mode: Online applications only

