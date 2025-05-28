Begin typing your search...
Applications open for Mirae Asset Foundation scholarship; here is how you can apply
Applicants must have scored at least 60% in the previous academic year.
CHENNAI: Applications are invited from students currently pursuing UG or PG courses across India.
Eligibility: Applicants must have scored at least 60% in the previous academic year. The annual family income must not exceed Rs 8,00,000.
Prizes & Rewards: up to Rs 50,000
Last Date to Apply: June 20
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtte/MAFS3
Next Story