DT Next Campus: Applications open for L’Oréal For Young Women in Science Program 2025-26

CHENNAI: L'Oréal India offers the L’Oréal For Young Women in Science Program 2025-26 for young women who have passed Class 12 and wish to pursue higher education in scientific fields.

Eligibility: Open to female students only. Annual family income should not exceed Rs 6,00,000. Students from PAN India are eligible. Children of L'Oréal India and Buddy4Study employees are not eligible.

Prizes & Rewards: UG students: Fixed scholarship of Rs 62,500 PG and PhD students: Upto scholarship of Rs 1,00,000

Last Date to Apply: November 3 Application mode: Online applications only

