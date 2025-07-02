Begin typing your search...

    DT Next campus: Applications open for Kotak Kanya Scholarship; here is how you can apply

    Applicant's annual family income must be less than Rs 6,00,000.

    2 July 2025 9:30 AM IST
    DT Next campus: Applications open for Kotak Kanya Scholarship; here is how you can apply
    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the scholarship from girl students to help pursue higher studies after Class 12.

    Eligibility: Open for meritorious girl students from low-income families across India. Applicants must have scored 75% or more or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 board examinations. Applicant's annual family income must be less than Rs 6,00,000.

    Girl students who have secured admission to the first year of graduation programmes in the academic year 2025-26 in NIRF/NAAC accredited institutes in fields of engineering, MBBS, integrated LLB (5 Years), integrated BS-MS/BS-Research, in ISER, IISC(Bengaluru), or other professional courses (Design, Architecture, etc.)

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.5 lakh per year

    Last Date to Apply: August 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS4

