DT Next Campus: Applications open for Kotak Kanya scholarship

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Sept 2025 8:06 AM IST
    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: Under the CSR Project on Education & Livelihood of Kotak Mahindra Group Companies, Kotak Education Foundation invites applications for the Kotak Kanya scholarship 2025-26 from meritorious girl students from low-income families to empower them to pursue higher studies in professional education after Class 12.

    Eligibility: Open for meritorious girl students across India. Applicants must have scored 75% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 board examinations. Applicant's annual family income must be less than Rs 6,00,000

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1.5 lakh per year (The renewal of the scholarship every year will be at the sole discretion of the Kotak Education Foundation)

    Last Date to Apply: September 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KKGS4

    DTNEXT Bureau

