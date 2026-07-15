DT Next Campus | Applications open for Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Doctoral Studies Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarship for Doctoral Studies 2026 is inviting applications from eligible PhD scholars pursuing research at recognised universities and institutions in India.
Eligibility: Open to full-time PhD scholars below 35 years of age (as on October 1 of the selection year). Applicants must be registered or admitted to a recognised Indian university or institution. The scholarship is open to Indian students as well as nationals of other Asian countries pursuing doctoral studies in India.
Prizes & Rewards: Monthly scholarship of up to Rs 18,000, along with additional benefits.
Last Date to Apply: August 31
Application mode: Online applications only
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