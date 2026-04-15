DT Next Campus | Applications open for INMAS DRDO Internship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The INMAS DRDO Internship 2026 is being offered by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a specialised laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It supports meritorious students pursuing their final-year Engineering or Science degrees.
Eligibility: Application is open to Indian nationals below 28 years old currently enrolled in a full-time BE/B.Tech (7th/8th Semester) or M.Sc/M.Tech (3rd/4th Semester). Applicants must have secured a minimum academic score of 75%, or a CGPA of more than 7.5 on a scale of 10.
Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 and other benefits.
Last Date to Apply: April 30
Application mode: Online and via email to: research-academic@gov.in
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IMDR1