DT Next Campus | Applications open for Inlaks Fine Arts Awards; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Inlaks Fine Arts Awards 2027, offered by the Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation, aims to support emerging young artists by helping them develop their creative talent through financial assistance.
Eligibility: Open to Indian passport holders or those currently residing in India who were born on or after January 1, 1996. Applicants must be emerging artists, recent graduates or postgraduates in visual arts, or final-year students enrolled in a leading Indian visual arts institute.
Prizes & Rewards: Award worth Rs 3,00,000 for a period of one year
Last Date to Apply: August 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IFAA1