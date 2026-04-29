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DT Next Campus | Applications open for India High Fliers for Undergraduates; here is how you can apply

Applicants must be classified as an overseas fee-payer and are required to pay their net tuition fees by October 31 upon securing enrollment.
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CHENNAI: India High Fliers Undergraduate Scholarships 2026-27 is being offered by the University of Birmingham to Indian students pursuing a specified full-time undergraduate program at the university.

Eligibility: Application is open to domiciled Indian students holding an offer to pursue full-time undergraduate program at the University of Birmingham campus starting September 2026. Applicants must be classified as an overseas fee-payer and are required to pay their net tuition fees by October 31 upon securing enrollment.

Prizes & Rewards: £5,000 towards tuition fees for one year.

Last Date to Apply: June 30

Application mode: Offline via university's representatives

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IHFS2

Indian students
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