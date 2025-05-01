Begin typing your search...
DT Next campus: Applications open for IET India Scholarship Award; here is how you can apply
This scholarship recognises and nurtures India’s future engineering leaders, empowering them to excel.
CHENNAI: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) invites undergraduate engineering students to showcase their creativity, innovation, and leadership. This scholarship recognises and nurtures India’s future engineering leaders, empowering them to excel.
Eligibility: Open to full-time 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-year UG engineering students across all branches from AICTE/ UGC-approved institutions. Applicants must have cleared all credit courses in a single attempt with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (or 6.0 CGPA on a 10-point scale). There is no age limit.
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 10,00,000
Last Date to Apply: May 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IET5
Next Story