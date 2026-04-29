Chennai

DT Next campus: Applications open for IET India Award scholarship; here is how you can apply

This scholarship recognizes and nurtures India's future engineering leaders, empowering them to excel
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CHENNAI: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) invites undergraduate engineering students to demonstrate their creativity, innovation, and leadership.

Eligibility: Open to full-time UG engineering students in any year from AICTE/UGC-approved institutions across all branches. Applicants must have cleared all credit courses in a single attempt with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (or 6.0 CGPA on a 10-point scale). There is no age limit.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship worth Rs 20,00,000

Last Date to Apply: June 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IET6

Scholarship
Engineering admissions

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