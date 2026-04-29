DT Next campus: Applications open for IET India Award scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) invites undergraduate engineering students to demonstrate their creativity, innovation, and leadership.
Eligibility: Open to full-time UG engineering students in any year from AICTE/UGC-approved institutions across all branches. Applicants must have cleared all credit courses in a single attempt with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (or 6.0 CGPA on a 10-point scale). There is no age limit.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship worth Rs 20,00,000
Last Date to Apply: June 15
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IET6