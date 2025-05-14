Begin typing your search...

    DT Next campus: Applications open for IET India Award scholarship; here is how you can apply

    The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) invites undergraduate engineering students to showcase their creativity, innovation, and leadership. This scholarship recognises and nurtures India's future engineering leaders, empowering them to excel.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 May 2025 8:04 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-14 02:36:12  )
    DT Next campus: Applications open for IET India Award scholarship; here is how you can apply
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) invites undergraduate engineering students to showcase their creativity, innovation, and leadership. This scholarship recognises and nurtures India's future engineering leaders, empowering them to excel.

    Eligibility: Open to full-time 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-year UG engineering students across all branches from AICTE/UGC-approved institutions. Applicants must have cleared all credit courses in a single attempt with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (or 6.0 CGPA on a 10-point scale). There is no age limit.

    Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships worth Rs 10,00,000

    Last Date to Apply: May 31

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IET5

    All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE)
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X