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DT Next Campus | Applications open for ICPC Internship Programme; here is how you can apply

They must be keen about pursuing a career in political or policy strategy consultation after having completed their graduation studies.
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CHENNAI: The ICPC Internship Programme 2025 is being offered by the Policy, Politics and Governance Foundation to final-year or penultimate-year graduation students.

Eligibility: Application is open to students pursuing their final-year or penultimate- year graduation. They must be keen about pursuing a career in political or policy strategy consultation after having completed their graduation studies.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 and a certificate of appreciation.

Last Date to Apply: Round The Year

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ICPI1

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ICPC Internship Programme

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