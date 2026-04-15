DT Next Campus | Applications open for ICPC Internship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The ICPC Internship Programme 2025 is being offered by the Policy, Politics and Governance Foundation to final-year or penultimate-year graduation students.
Eligibility: Application is open to students pursuing their final-year or penultimate- year graduation. They must be keen about pursuing a career in political or policy strategy consultation after having completed their graduation studies.
Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 and a certificate of appreciation.
Last Date to Apply: Round The Year
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ICPI1