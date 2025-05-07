DT Next campus: Applications open for Flipkart Foundation

CHENNAI: Flipkart Group is committed to strengthening the retail sector, including the Kirana Stores, which forms a significant part. The scholarship is provided for the children of Kirana Store Owners (KSO) to make them future-ready and empower them to enroll in professional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) undergraduate programmes.

Eligibility: Applicants must be in their first year of professional undergraduate STEM courses at government colleges in India. One parent must be a KSO. The annual family income should not exceed Rs 5 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Fixed scholarship of Rs 50,000

Last Date to Apply: May 20

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FLIP1