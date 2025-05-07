Begin typing your search...

    DT Next campus: Applications open for Flipkart Foundation

    The scholarship is provided for the children of Kirana Store Owners (KSO) to make them future-ready and empower them to enroll in professional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) undergraduate programmes.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 May 2025 8:26 AM IST
    DT Next campus: Applications open for Flipkart Foundation
    X

    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: Flipkart Group is committed to strengthening the retail sector, including the Kirana Stores, which forms a significant part. The scholarship is provided for the children of Kirana Store Owners (KSO) to make them future-ready and empower them to enroll in professional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) undergraduate programmes.

    Eligibility: Applicants must be in their first year of professional undergraduate STEM courses at government colleges in India. One parent must be a KSO. The annual family income should not exceed Rs 5 lakh from all sources.

    Prizes & Rewards: Fixed scholarship of Rs 50,000

    Last Date to Apply: May 20

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FLIP1

    FlipkartScholarship ProgrammeSTEM programme
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X