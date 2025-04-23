Begin typing your search...

    DT Next campus: Applications open for Flipkart Foundation

    This scholarship is dedicated to empowering children of Kirana Store Owners enrolled in professional STEM undergraduate programmes.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 April 2025 9:47 AM IST
    Representative Image (DT Next)

    CHENNAI: Flipkart Group is committed to strengthening the retail sector, including the Kirana Stores, which form a significant part. This scholarship is dedicated to empowering children of Kirana Store Owners enrolled in professional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) undergraduate programmes.

    Eligibility: Applicants must be currently studying in the 1st year of professional undergraduate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) courses at government colleges in India.

    One parent must be a Kirana Store Owner (KSO).

    Prizes & Rewards: Fixed scholarship of Rs 50,000

    Last Date to Apply: May 1

    Application mode: Online applications only

    DTNEXT Bureau

