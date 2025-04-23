Begin typing your search...
DT Next campus: Applications open for Flipkart Foundation
This scholarship is dedicated to empowering children of Kirana Store Owners enrolled in professional STEM undergraduate programmes.
CHENNAI: Flipkart Group is committed to strengthening the retail sector, including the Kirana Stores, which form a significant part. This scholarship is dedicated to empowering children of Kirana Store Owners enrolled in professional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) undergraduate programmes.
Eligibility: Applicants must be currently studying in the 1st year of professional undergraduate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) courses at government colleges in India.
One parent must be a Kirana Store Owner (KSO).
Prizes & Rewards: Fixed scholarship of Rs 50,000
Last Date to Apply: May 1
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FLIP1
