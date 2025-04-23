DT Next campus: Applications open for Flipkart Foundation

CHENNAI: Flipkart Group is committed to strengthening the retail sector, including the Kirana Stores, which form a significant part. This scholarship is dedicated to empowering children of Kirana Store Owners enrolled in professional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) undergraduate programmes.

Eligibility: Applicants must be currently studying in the 1st year of professional undergraduate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) courses at government colleges in India.

One parent must be a Kirana Store Owner (KSO).

Prizes & Rewards: Fixed scholarship of Rs 50,000

Last Date to Apply: May 1

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FLIP1