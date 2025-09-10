DT Next Campus: Applications open for DXC Progressing Minds

CHENNAI: A CSR initiative by DXC Technology that aims to support the educational expenses of students who belong to marginalised groups.

Eligibility: Women and transgender students pursuing graduation in any year of a STEM-related field are eligible. Applicants must have obtained a minimum of 60% marks in their previous class/semester.

Applicants’ annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 4,00,000. Students from PAN India are eligible to apply

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 50,000

Last Date to Apply: September 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/DXCS6