    DT Next Campus: Applications open for DXC Progressing Minds

    Women and transgender students pursuing graduation in any year of a STEM-related field are eligible.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Sept 2025 7:57 AM IST
    CHENNAI: A CSR initiative by DXC Technology that aims to support the educational expenses of students who belong to marginalised groups.

    Eligibility: Women and transgender students pursuing graduation in any year of a STEM-related field are eligible. Applicants must have obtained a minimum of 60% marks in their previous class/semester.

    Applicants’ annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 4,00,000. Students from PAN India are eligible to apply

    Prizes & Rewards: Rs 50,000

    Last Date to Apply: September 30

    Application mode: Online applications only

    Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/DXCS6

