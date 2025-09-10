Begin typing your search...
DT Next Campus: Applications open for DXC Progressing Minds
Women and transgender students pursuing graduation in any year of a STEM-related field are eligible.
CHENNAI: A CSR initiative by DXC Technology that aims to support the educational expenses of students who belong to marginalised groups.
Eligibility: Women and transgender students pursuing graduation in any year of a STEM-related field are eligible. Applicants must have obtained a minimum of 60% marks in their previous class/semester.
Applicants’ annual family income must be less than or equal to Rs 4,00,000. Students from PAN India are eligible to apply
Prizes & Rewards: Rs 50,000
Last Date to Apply: September 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/DXCS6
