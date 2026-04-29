DT Next Campus | Applications open for DRDO-DLRL Hyderabad Internship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The DRDO-DLRL Hyderabad Internship 2026 is being offered by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Government of India to students pursuing their studies in B.E/B.Tech programme.
Eligibility: Application is open to students pursuing their B.E/B.Tech final year in 2026-27 without facing any active backlogs.
Prizes & Rewards: A stipend of Rs 30,000 and a certificate.
Last Date to Apply: May 15
Application mode: Offline to: The Director, Defence Electronics Research Laboratory, Government of India, Ministry of Defence, Defence Research & Development Organization, Chandrayangutta Lines, Hyderabad - 500 005
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/DORL1