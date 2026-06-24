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DT Next Campus | Applications open for Biswabina Scholarship; here is how you can apply

Application is open to students who have secured at least 80% marks in higher secondary or an equivalent examination
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CHENNAI: The Biswabina Scholarship 2026 is being offered by the Biswabina Foundation, a Public Charitable Trust founded on April 7, 2014, in Kolkata, West Bengal, under Dr. Rina Pal's leadership.

Eligibility: Application is open to students who have secured at least 80% marks in higher secondary or an equivalent examination and have secured admission to a bachelor's degree or professional course

Prizes & Rewards: Applicants will receive a yearly grant in two instalments during the academic year.

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/BBFS2

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