DT Next Campus | Applications open for Biswabina Scholarship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Biswabina Scholarship 2026 is being offered by the Biswabina Foundation, a Public Charitable Trust founded on April 7, 2014, in Kolkata, West Bengal, under Dr. Rina Pal's leadership.
Eligibility: Application is open to students who have secured at least 80% marks in higher secondary or an equivalent examination and have secured admission to a bachelor's degree or professional course
Prizes & Rewards: Applicants will receive a yearly grant in two instalments during the academic year.
Last Date to Apply: July 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/BBFS2