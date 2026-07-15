DT Next Campus | Applications open for Bharti Airtel Foundation; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Bharti Airtel Scholarship 2026-27 an initiative by the Bharti Airtel Foundation aims to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, with a focus on girl students, to become future.
Eligibility: Must be a citizen and resident of India. Both parents’/guardian’s
Prizes & Rewards: 100% annual course fee coverage for the entire course duration, as per the institute/university fee structure. Hostel and mess charges covered. Laptop provided to all Bharti Scholars in the first year
Last Date to Apply: July 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/BHRSP3