DT Next Campus| Applications open for Aspire Leaders Program 2026; here is how you can apply

Students between 18-29 years of age, from limited-income households and are first-generation learners can apply for the scholarship
Updated on

CHENNAI: This programme is a fully funded 14-week online course on leadership designed by the Aspire Institute. It has been crafted to empower students by enhancing their leadership skills and prepare them to become a dynamic professionals

Prizes and Rewards: Free access to training modules, live sessions by Harvard faculty including more benefits

Last Date to Apply: March 16, 2026

Application mode: Online applications only

Short URL: www.b4s.in/dtte/ALPS2

Scholarship
DT campus Scholarship
Aspire Leaders Program 2026

