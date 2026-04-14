DT Next Campus | Applications open for Adobe India AI Research Fellowship; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: The Adobe India AI Research Fellowship 2026 is being provided by the Adobe Research, an innovation and research arm of Adobe Inc. It supports outstanding graduate students pursuing doctoral research in the areas of Computer Science relevant to Adobe.
Eligibility: Applicants must be conducting research in areas relevant to Adobe, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Human-Computer Interaction, Audio, Data Intelligence, Graphics (2D & 3D), or Document Intelligence.
Prizes & Rewards: A stipend of Rs 12,00,000 for a year.
Last Date to Apply: April 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/AIAI1