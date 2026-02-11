DT Next Campus | Application open for Zolve Global program; here is how you can apply

Chennai

CHENNAI: The Zolve Global Scholarship 2026 is being offered by the Zolve Innovations Inc. to support meritorious and financially-needy students pursuing their higher education in the US or Canada.

Eligibility: Application is open to students, who have received an admission offer from an accredited US or Canadian institution for a full-time undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral program, lasting a minimum duration of 12 months.

Applicants must relocate to the US or Canada in order to begin their study programmess in Fall 2026.

Both residents of India and Indians living in the US or Canada are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship of up to $5,000

Last Date to Apply: March 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ZVGS2

