DT Next Campus | Application open for NGSF Internship Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: NGSF Internship Programme 2025 is an internship opportunity being offered by the Next Gen Scientists Foundation to students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies while willing to gain research experience in life sciences.
Eligibility: In order to become eligible, an applicant must be interested in undertaking a life science-associated internship for a period of two or three months.
Must be a student enrolled in the 2nd year of a 3-year undergraduate programme or in the 2nd/3rd year of a 4-year undergraduate programme, or be a student enrolled in the 1st year of a 2-year Master’s programme or in the 2nd/3rd/4th year of a 5-year integrated program in an Indian institute.
Prizes & Rewards: Selected interns will receive a stipend of up to Rs 6,000 per month including other benefits.
Last Date to Apply: March 15
Application mode: Online applications only