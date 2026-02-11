DT Next Campus | Application open for DMI Patna PGDM; here is how you can apply

Chennai

CHENNAI: The DMI Patna PGDM Scholarship 2026 is being offered by the Development Management Institute (DMI), Patna, to students pursuing a Diploma in Development Management.

Eligibility: Application is open to Bachelor’s degree holders in any discipline, who are applying for the Postgraduate Diploma in Development Management at the Development Management Institute (DMI), Patna. Applicants must secure a minimum of 50% aggregate marks (45% for SC/ST/Differently Abled students) at the UGC or AICTE recognised/deemed institute. They must obtain a valid score in the CAT 2025/XAT 2026/GMAT (2022-26)/CMAT 2026/MAT (September 2025 or later).

Prizes & Rewards: Up to 100% tuition fee waiver.

Last Date to Apply: February 28

Application mode: Online applications only

