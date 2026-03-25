DT Next Campus | AM Jain College short film contest receives 35 entries

More than 35 short film entries were received from colleges across Tamil Nadu, reflecting the growing interest of students in filmmaking and visual storytelling. The competition also saw participation from outside the State, with three entries from Kerala and one international entry from the United Arab Emirates.

After the preliminary selection process, 10 short films were shortlisted and screened during the event. From these finalists, 3 films secured the first, second and third prizes, while 7 additional awards were presented under special categories to recognise achievements in various aspects of filmmaking such as direction, cinematography and storytelling.