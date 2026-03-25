DT Next Campus | AM Jain College short film contest receives 35 entries

CHENNAI: The Department of Visual Communication and Electronic Media of AM Jain College, Meenambakkam, has organised a inter-college short film competition that witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across several institutions.
More than 35 short film entries were received from colleges across Tamil Nadu, reflecting the growing interest of students in filmmaking and visual storytelling. The competition also saw participation from outside the State, with three entries from Kerala and one international entry from the United Arab Emirates.
After the preliminary selection process, 10 short films were shortlisted and screened during the event. From these finalists, 3 films secured the first, second and third prizes, while 7 additional awards were presented under special categories to recognise achievements in various aspects of filmmaking such as direction, cinematography and storytelling.
Adding a creative dimension to the event, media students also designed and displayed cinema-themed decorative installations using scrap materials. These included handcrafted models of film clapboard, film roll and vintage camera, highlighting both creativity and the importance of sustainable practices.
The competition was inaugurated by filmmaker Athiyan Athirai, while the films were judged by professionals associated with a leading media magazine.
The event concluded with a valedictory function attended by Sakthivel, Director of Photography of the critically acclaimed film Kottukali, who distributed prizes to the winners and interacted with the students.