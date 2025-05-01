DT Next Campus: 304 receive degrees at SRIHER Graduation Day

CHENNAI: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) held its graduation day for dental, pharmacy, nursing, physiotherapy, audiology and speech-language pathology, clinical research, allied health sciences, biomedical sciences and technology, sports and exercise sciences, engineering and technology, and management sciences.

A total of 304 graduates received their degrees. Addressing the students, Dr A Zameer Pasha, Chairman, Shanawaz Hospital, Tiruchy, said that each one of them will be making valuable contributions towards the people’s healthcare. To excel in their profession, they should do continuous learning and up-skilling and document their clinical activities and do research.

Pro Chancellor RV Sengutuvan, Vice Chancellor Dr Uma Sekar, Dean, Medical College, Dr Tamizhchelvan and heads of various faculties participated in the event