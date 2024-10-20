DT Impact: Overflowing drainage cleared in Vepery

CHENNAI: Following the story published in DT Next titled, ‘Overflowing drainage renders Vepery lane unusable’ on October 19 (Saturday), about the difficulties faced by residents of Arian Lane in the area due to the overflowing drainage, officials swung into action and cleared the drainage on Saturday.

Deepak Kumar, a resident, said, “Officials cleaned the street and poured bleaching powder across the area, which is a temporary reprieve for us. They informed us that they would clean the drainage line on Monday but we need a permanent solution. These old drainage lines need to be replaced with new lines to prevent overflow in the future. In the adjacent lane, officials must take steps to repair the faulty drain works.”















