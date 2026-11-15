Chennai

DT Impact | Damaged stretches on Paper Mills Road in Perambur repaired, restored

Further, uneven stretches made commuting difficult, particularly for two-wheeler riders
Before and after
Before and after
Updated on

CHENNAI: Following a report published in DT Next on November 10 about motorists facing difficulties due to large potholes and damaged stretches on Paper Mills Road, a key link road connecting Retteri Junction on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and Perambur, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has carried out repair works, providing relief to residents and motorists.

The road, which witnesses heavy vehicular movement every day, had several large potholes near Sembium bus stop, Krishna Store and Venus bus stop following monsoon rainfall. Further, uneven stretches made commuting difficult, particularly for two-wheeler riders.

DT Next report
DT Next report

The damaged road, which is also prone to water-logging even after mild showers, posed a serious threat to two-wheeler riders with battered surfaces. Kannan, a resident, said, “The potholes have now been repaired. It’s a relief to see that the damaged stretches are repaired. GCC officials repaired the road on Wednesday.”

Perambur
DT impact
Paper Mills Road
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