    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Nov 2024 9:04 PM IST
    DT Health | Sri Ramachandra hosp to host medical camp tomorrow
    CHENNAI: Sri Ramachandra Hospital is conducting a multispecialty free medical camp at its Urban Health Training Centre at the Sri Ramachandra Convention Centre in Tiruvanmiyur on Saturday from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm.

    Doctors from General Medicine, General Surgery, Cardiology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, ENT, Chest & TB medicine, Dermatology, Ophthalmology & Dental will provide consultations.

    Basic laboratory investigations including Mammograms, ECG and ECHO will be done free of charge. Some medications will also be provided to the patients.

    Patients visiting the campus are requested to bring all medical records for the reference of the doctors.

    DTNEXT Bureau

