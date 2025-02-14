DT Health: Rare bone cancer treated successfully at Meridian hospital

CHENNAI: Meridian Hospital, successfully treated an exceptional case of Chondrosarcoma Sternum, a rare and complex form of bone cancer. The complex procedure was led by Dr Kenny Robert J, who performed a ground-breaking 3D neo-sternum reconstruction using a custom-designed titanium implant.

The rare case of Chondrosarcoma Sternum is a malignant cartilage-forming tumour originating from Sternum, the breastbone, often untreatable. Though witnessed slow growth, it can act more aggressively and has the potential to spread to the lungs and other parts of the body. Due to its uncommonness, it faces diagnostic challenges and surgical complexity with potential complications post-surgery, leading to chest wall instability and breathing disturbance.

The patient underwent a 3D reconstruction of the Sternum bone using titanium, a procedure known as neo-sternum reconstruction. This innovative approach allowed for a more physiological reconstruction, enabling the patient to breathe normally and return to their daily activities without any restrictions.